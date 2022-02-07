 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $271,990

The Cali floorplan is one level living at its finest. This ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and an open floorplan. The kitchen is highlighted by a generous center island that opens to the dining area and family room. Great sized Primary Bath with large walk in closet! Relax under your covered patio! Smart home package included!

