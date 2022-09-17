 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $270,690

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $270,690

Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Fuller Assemblage Community! The desirable Dupont Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen has gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Including Range and Dishwasher). There are 1 bedroom and a full bathroom on the 1st floor. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. In addition, the primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are well-sized and share another full-sized bath. This desirable plan also comes with an additional Loft Space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul Zeise: BYU owed apology now that the facts of Duke volleyball 'scandal' are known

Paul Zeise: BYU owed apology now that the facts of Duke volleyball 'scandal' are known

The story of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson is a classic rush to judgment that should — but won't — have severe consequences for all of those who were way too willing to jump in and join an angry mob before they knew all the facts of the case. It is a tragedy only in that almost nobody that attacked BYU and its students cared enough about the facts to take a step back and be more ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert