Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the Charleston Ridge Community! The Essex Plan boasts an open design throughout the Living, Dining, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). On the 1st floor, there is a flex room and a half bathroom. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms contain a walk-in closet and share a secondary full-sized bath. This plan also includes additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $266,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2023 Iredell County Agricultural Fair is officially underway after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday night.
Two schools were placed on lockdown Thursday as Statesville police searched for suspect in assault case.
A homeless man and woman suffered multiple lacerations from a machete during an altercation in Statesville, according to police.
A 15-year-old is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and injury to personal property, following arrest at Stat…
Rides, games and racing, along with the main reason for the annual event, agriculture, will return to Troutman in three weeks.