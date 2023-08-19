Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the Charleston Ridge Community! The Essex Plan boasts an open design throughout the Living, Dining, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). On the 1st floor, there is a flex room and a half bathroom. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms contain a walk-in closet and share a secondary full-sized bath. This plan also includes additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $263,990
