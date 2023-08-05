Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the Charleston Ridge Community! The Dupont Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen has gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Including Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). There are 1 bedroom and a full bathroom on the 1st floor. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. In addition, the primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are well-sized and share another full-sized bath. This plan also includes an additional Loft Space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $249,990
