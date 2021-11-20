4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $247,990

Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-story home in Mocksville! The desirable Essex plan boasts an open design encompassing the living, dining, and kitchen spaces. The kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (Includes: range, microwave hood, and dishwasher). On the 1st floor, there is a flex room and a half bathroom. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms contain a walk- closet and share a secondary full-sized bath. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional loft space and a walk-in laundry room is on the 2nd floor. Outside, there is a relaxing covered patio space.