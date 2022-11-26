Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Fuller Assemblage Community! The desirable Essex Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). On the 1st floor, there is a flex room and a half bathroom. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms contain a walk-in closet and share a secondary full-sized bath. This desirable plan also includes a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $236,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County.
A pilot and meteorologist with the WBTV news station in Charlotte died in a helicopter crash around noon Tuesday in Charlotte, off Interstate …
A wrecked Ford Mustang led authorities to a break-in at a local dealership and the discovery that four vehicles had been stolen. Three juvenil…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Make plans to visit downtown Statesville as merchants kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.
The second annual Thanksgiving Giveback is set for noon Wednesday, and the goal of the event is all in the name, according to organizer Travis…
A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Georgia man on felony weapon and misdemeanor marijuana charges.
Plenty of planning and execution goes into Statesville Police Department’s 2022 Fill the Trailer Toy Drive, but Capt. John Galliher said the k…
As Creighton and Tracey Gibson celebrate their 20 years of award-winning Home Instead franchise ownership in Statesville, their reasons for st…