4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $236,990

Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in Mocksville! The desirable Dupont Plan boasts an open design encompassing the living, dining, and kitchen spaces. In the kitchen, there are gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (Includes: range, microwave hood, and dishwasher). There are 1 bedroom and a full bathroom on the 1st floor. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are well-sized and share another full-sized bath. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional loft space and a walk-in laundry room on the 2nd floor.