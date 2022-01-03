 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $233,340

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $233,340

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $233,340

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-story home in the Elisha Creek Ridge community! The elegant 2002 plan offers flex room on the main floor. The kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (includes, range, microwave, and dishwasher). All bedrooms including the laundry room are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert