4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $233,340

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-story home in the Elisha Creek Ridge community! The elegant 2002 plan offers flex room on the main floor. The kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (includes, range, microwave, and dishwasher). All bedrooms including the laundry room are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage.