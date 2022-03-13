Half acre + - corner lot in city limits of Mocksville. Home has great potential, needs TLC and all upgrades. Many replacement windows installed. Large, rear yard with room for garden space, beds, etc. *Heat source for the home is a free standing, natural gas heater in den area on main level.
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $159,900
