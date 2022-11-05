 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $628,400

4 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $628,400

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath floor plan with Guest Suite on the main level in the desirable Fox Chase Community. Walk past the front porch, thru the foyer in the Gourmet kitchen and into the Great Room. Featuring Stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and walk -in pantry. Master Suite Features large super shower and his & hers walk-in closet. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms and a loft. Close to shopping and easy commute to Charlotte. This home is considered a spec home and no changes can be made. Very well appointed home with upgraded Quartz counter tops.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert