Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath floor plan with Guest Suite on the main level in the desirable Fox Chase Community. Walk past the front porch, thru the foyer in the Gourmet kitchen and into the Great Room. Featuring Stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and walk -in pantry. Master Suite Features large super shower and his & hers walk-in closet. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms and a loft. Close to shopping and easy commute to Charlotte. This home is considered a spec home and no changes can be made. Very well appointed home with upgraded Quartz counter tops.
4 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $598,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former candidate for Statesville City Council was arrested in connection with a reported sexual assault on a child.
A parcel of land in Statesville, Lot 30 has seen its share of history over the years. In 1790, Patrick Hugley would sell you a half-pint of wh…
The boy’s mother called him her “lil cowboy,” and in a Facebook post said she was heartbroken, but was “so proud of your bravery and your courage.”
An Alexander County Schools employee is charged with assaulting a student.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 15-21.