This home will feature a 3 car front load garage. Walk past the covered front porch passed the formal dining room and into the gourmet kitchen featuring separate cook top and wall oven. Home features a large master suite with Free-standing tub and Tiled Shower with his/her walk in closets. Home includes 3 additional bedrooms and a covered porch in the rear.
4 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $497,050
