4 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $454,000

Check out this proposed traditional ranch plan in the beautiful Wynswept community. This home will feature a 2 car side load garage. Walk past the covered front porch passed the formal dining room and into the gourmet kitchen featuring separate cook top and wall oven. Home features a large master suite with Free-standing tub and Tiled Shower with his/her walk in closets. Home includes 3 additional bedrooms with WIC's and rear deck.