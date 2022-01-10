 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $169,900

4 bedroom, 2 bath home in private neighborhood. Great location to Hwy 16. New laminate wood flooring and new stucco underpinning on the home. Private back deck makes this a relaxing setting. Beautiful yard. Home will be sold as is.

