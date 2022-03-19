 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Hiddenite - $749,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hiddenite - $749,900

Introducing the true jewel of the NC Foothills! This spectacular home sits on over 5 acres of gently sloping land with a picturesque stream/creek running gracefully on the east side of the property line. Watch the beautiful sunrises from the back porch while siping on your coffee or tea! Country living with the comfort of a modern life! The home features 3bed/2 bath in the main level, a bonus room upstairs w/ a full bathroom, foyer, an open great room w/ vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, kitchen/dining/breakfast rooms, a spacious laundry room w/ a sink and large 3 car garage. The luxury Cafè appliances, the granite and quartz countertops, the kitchen island and the elegant white cabinets are a few of the high end details that make this home a rare treasure. A must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC mother, daughter die in mobile home fire

NC mother, daughter die in mobile home fire

Dawn Michelle Bottoms and her 4-year-old daughter, Serenity Faith Gibson, died ina fire that began about 7 a.m. in Madison, N.C., according to the child's grandmother, Norma Jean Sizemore of Madison.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert