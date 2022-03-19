4 Bedroom Home in Hiddenite - $749,900

Introducing the true jewel of the NC Foothills! This spectacular home sits on over 5 acres of gently sloping land with a picturesque stream/creek running gracefully on the east side of the property line. Watch the beautiful sunrises from the back porch while siping on your coffee or tea! Country living with the comfort of a modern life! The home features 3bed/2 bath in the main level, a bonus room upstairs w/ a full bathroom, foyer, an open great room w/ vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, kitchen/dining/breakfast rooms, a spacious laundry room w/ a sink and large 3 car garage. The luxury Cafè appliances, the granite and quartz countertops, the kitchen island and the elegant white cabinets are a few of the high end details that make this home a rare treasure. A must see!