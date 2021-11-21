A beautiful home in a small town setting. One and a half story featuring 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Over 2500 sq ft Master is on main. A sunroom to enjoy right off the kitchen and breakfast nook. A formal dining room to accomodate entertaining which flows right in to the living room. A nice size foyer with a gorgeous stair case leading up to the second floor with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property consist of 2 nice level lots to total 1.97 acres. A great front porch with swing. A patio in back. Double detached garage with a studio apt on 2nd level. The apartment needs work. It does have potential for rental or n law suite. The seller has often said this home just wraps its arms around her. You will definitely feel at home here. Seller is selling property as is. House has not been measured -will be in next week.
4 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $259,900
