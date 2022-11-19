 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $220,000

New Construction Home in Harmony! Welcome to 202 Trivette Road! Awesome 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on 1.78 acres. Split floorplan with private owner’s suite. Home has a second living area and a laundry room! Open concept kitchen with an island and black appliances. Back deck overlooks the large lot. Easy access to I-77. No HOA!

