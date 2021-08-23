Your little bit of paradise. Upstairs boasts a massive master suite w/separate bathrooms, one w/updated jetted tub and the other w/large stand alone shower. The kitchen has been completed updated w/ GE Monogram appliances, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, bar arear w/wine cooler, and the window box gives you a perfect view of the lake.Generous size laundry room and two additional bedrooms & another bath up. Downstairs is over 1100 sq. ft of finished living space w/bedroom, bath, office & additional game room, living room, whatever you'd like it to be.Downstairs there is an 864 ft separate garage for a golf cart and workshop area and 888 sq. ft of patio space. Beautifully manicured yard leads to the real gem w/ a newly redone covered boat house w/ lift and over 300 ft of waterfront to enjoy! But wait there's more! This house has an additional separate 333 sq. ft cottage that can be used for whatever you'd like. Roof is brand new 2021, HVAC 3 years old. Come enjoy the lake life!
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $975,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. L…
- Updated
Two months ago, at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships, A’laya Gillespie pulled off a feat that …
- Updated
Changes have been made to a pair of tonight’s season-opening high school football games involving Iredell County teams.
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department arrested two people and a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a man a…
Charges dropped against Jermaine Sanders, but Mooresville still hasn't retyrbed money it seized from him
- Updated
Criminal charges were dismissed against Jermaine Sanders, but he is still waiting to have his money seized during the investigation returned t…
Being a nurse was all that Kaye Henderson remembers wanting to do. Even at the young age of 5, she had this goal in mind — that is, after “I f…
Before traveling to Monroe for a preseason scrimmage against Sun Valley last Friday, Statesville head football coach Randall Gusler and member…
Brad Borders wasn’t entirely sure why Donald and David Childers were coming to his office Tuesday.
The boys of fall are back. With three weeks of practice behind them, now it’s time to get down to business.