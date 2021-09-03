Your little bit of paradise. Upstairs boasts a massive master suite w/separate bathrooms, one w/updated jetted tub and the other w/large stand alone shower. The kitchen has been completed updated w/ GE Monogram appliances, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, bar arear w/wine cooler, and the window box gives you a perfect view of the lake.Generous size laundry room and two additional bedrooms & another bath up. Downstairs is over 1100 sq. ft of finished living space w/bedroom, bath, office & additional game room, living room, whatever you'd like it to be.Downstairs there is an 864 ft separate garage for a golf cart and workshop area and 888 sq. ft of patio space. Beautifully manicured yard leads to the real gem w/ a newly redone covered boat dock w/ lift and over 300 ft of waterfront to enjoy! But wait there's more! This house has an additional separate 333 sq. ft cottage that can be used for whatever you'd like. Roof is brand new 2021, HVAC 3 years old. Come enjoy the lake life!
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $900,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on four felony charges related to child pornography after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Offi…
- Updated
On the day Iredell-Statesville Schools began requiring masks for students and staff, five schools are returning to remote learning due to rece…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges of stealing a vehicle from a business on Old Mountain Road.
- Updated
OLIN—North Iredell did something Monday night that no team had accomplished in quite a while.
With the month of August drawing to a close, the full extent of what has become the fourth spike of COVID cases in Iredell County is becoming …
- Updated
It was the Zamari Stevenson show Friday night in Greyhound Hollow.
On the day Iredell-Statesville Schools began requiring masks for students and staff, five schools are returning to remote learning due to rece…
- Updated
Local high school football took another hit from COVID-19 this week.
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.