New construction resale in very desirable Harbor Oaks community. Enter this Craftsman style home through its inviting front porch, move past the foyer into the 2 story great room which opens into the Chef's kitchen with extended quartz island, stainless steel appliance package. Other features: 2 car side load garage and third car utility garage, Owners suite featuring french doors leading to extended deck. Owners bath includes shower and freestanding tub. Upper floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a loft area.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $849,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in which one teen died and another was wounded.
A Statesville woman suffered a gunshot wound after someone fired a gun into her vehicle on North Center Street around noon on Monday.
The 19-year-old who died after a shooting Wednesday night has been identified as Zion Wilder of Statesville.
At its regularly scheduled meeting, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved the administrative transfers of two principals…
One person is in custody and two others are being sought in connection with a shooting Wednesday that killed a 19-year-old.