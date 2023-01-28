4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $845,000

This immaculate home in the Lakewood neighborhood is stunning! Lakewood is a lake front community close to local restaurants & shops, minutes away from Business 16/HWY 16 & short commute to Charlotte. Lakewood has community boat storage & located close to Little Creek Access Area with boat launch. This home has an open floorpan that allows for the perfect entertaining space. The kitchen is a chef's dream with large center island, gas range, walk in pantry & ample cabinet storage. The living room is gorgeous with a stone fireplace & coffered ceilings. Spacious primary bedroom on the main with ensuite that has a large walk in shower & soaker tub. Make your way upstairs to the remaining 3 guest bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & large bonus room. This home has a fabulous screened in porch with a built in fireplace for your chilly nights! Venture out onto the patio for grilling & roast some marshmallows by the fire pit. The yard is fenced in & beautifully landscaped, equipped with irrigation.