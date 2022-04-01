 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $829,000

** CUSTOM NEW CONSTRUCTION IN SAILVIEW? YES ** MODERN FARMHOUSE DESIGN~INNOVATIVE OPEN SPLIT FLOOR PLAN~3+CAR SIDE-LOAD GARAGE FROM CUL-DE-SAC CORNER .48AC LOT. Unique opportunity to customize final designs. MAKE IT YOUR OWN CUSTOM BUILT MASTERPIECE IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SAILVIEW LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY. Majority Main Floor living : Large Working Island defines gourmet Kitchen from vaulted Great Room; which separates Owner's Wing split from Dual Guest Bedrooms. Open to Dining Area to Casual Nook area. "Wall of Glass" out to Vaulted T&G screened Trex porch w/ Gas Fireplace and adjacent Trex Sun Deck off Owners' Suite. Most desired UPGRADES included; still time to select colors/textures/fixtures. Do Not Hesitate!!! MAKE IT YOURS TODAY!!!

