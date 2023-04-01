Gorgeous brand new home available in Denver! Located on a 1.6 acre lot in the Bordeaux neighborhood within sought after North Lincoln school district.This is a double lot for this neighborhood which offers plenty of space from each neighboring home as well as a big backyard with room for a pool. Nice flat driveway, 3 car garage, open living areas,master suite on the main floor w/ a second bedroom suite/office also on main floor.Tons of space upstairs: a loft, three large bedrooms, two full bathrooms plus a bonus room. Covered front porch with double mahogany doors, & covered back deck with stained wood ceilings, steps down to the backyard. Accessible crawlspace with man doors at the rear is perfect for storage of outdoor equipment & tools. This home has beautiful craftsmanship and finishes. Brand new, big yard, modern floorplan perfect for any life stage. This is a double lot that was recombined to one larger lot. HOAs dues are paid on each original Lot of $285 each per year.