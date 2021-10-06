4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $816,675

A beautiful 2 story home with finished basement in the desirable Harbor Oaks Community. Enter from the wrap around porch into the open concept gourmet kitchen and Great room. Move into the Owners Suite on the main level and huge master bath featuring a walk in tiled shower and freestanding tub layout and large walk in closet. Great room opens up with sliding glass doors to a covered porch. Upper level features two additional bedrooms and loft area. Basement features unfinished space including: poured walls, keyless lighting per code, unfinished pine box stairs, hot & cold water line rough in, drain line rough in, exterior French doors and, window per plan.