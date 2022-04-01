 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $782,850

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $782,850

New construction LKN area! Enter this Craftsman Style home thru its large wrap around porch, move past the foyer into the Great Room which opens into the Chefs Kitchen w/island and SS appliance package. Min floor also has a Main level guest Suite. Other features a 3-car garage, granite throughout and a large Owners Suite with his & hers WIC's. The upper floor features additional bedrooms, loft area and an office. Harbor Oaks in Denver, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert