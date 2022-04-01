4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $782,850

New construction LKN area! Enter this Craftsman Style home thru its large wrap around porch, move past the foyer into the Great Room which opens into the Chefs Kitchen w/island and SS appliance package. Min floor also has a Main level guest Suite. Other features a 3-car garage, granite throughout and a large Owners Suite with his & hers WIC's. The upper floor features additional bedrooms, loft area and an office. Harbor Oaks in Denver, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte.