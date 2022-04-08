Get ready to fall in love with this very spacious home with views of Lake Norman! The rocking chair front porch is perfect for those warm summer nights. Crown molding and archways throughout accent this beautiful home. The kitchen features granite, SS appliances, wine cooler and opens to the formal dining room. The oversized 2-car garage is tall enough to install a lift. The main floor master has a tray ceiling and huge walk-in closet while the bathroom has dual sinks, vanity, jacuzzi tub and tons of storage. The covered porch is perfect for entertaining and for spending hot days around the in-ground salt water pool. Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms and spacious loft area with access to the balcony that overlooks the back yard. TWO bonus rooms are ready for you to turn into a game room, movie theater, man/woman cave, bedrooms or whatever you desire! The unfinished/insulated walk-in attic can be turned into additional living area. Don’t miss this opportunity to call this home yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $765,000
