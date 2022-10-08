4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $750,000

Another brand new home, beautifully built with pride, by JB Construction and Remodeling that is sure to impress you the moment you walk through the front door, featuring real hardwood flooring, with nicely upgraded carpet in the secondary bedrooms, white cabinetry with Shaker style doors and elegant hardware, to the gray kitchen island with with granite on all counter surfaces, LED lighting, true stick framed construction with no space limiting trusses in the attic, and a rocking chair front porch and a large screen porch on the back of the home, located across the street from Rock Springs Nature Park featuring waking trails and play ground amenities and more, located just minutes from downtown Denver, and just a few minutes drive to the new Sherrills Ford shopping area with restaurants and easy access on Hwy 150 into Mooresville and Linconton areas, and cost access to Hwy 16 into Charlotte or Hickory areas, this brand new home is sure to please those that want pride of ownership too!