4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $700,000

Impeccably maintained custom home in Pebble Bay boasts soaring ceilings in the great room & foyer while warmth radiates from the gourmet kitchen. Floor to ceiling stone hearth w/gas logs in the Keeping Room & Great Room. Primary suite on main with luxury bath & double walk ins. Main floor office has pocket doors to the primary suite. While taking your tour, please take note of the mill work, hardwood floors & 8 foot interior doors. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms each with private access to a bathroom. Walk in closets are the "norm" for this home plus additional stand up storage area. Gutter guards, whole house water filtration system, annual termite inspection, septic pumped & inspected a year ago, circulator on water heater gives every area of the home hot water in 9 seconds. Please check out the well maintained crawl space during your showing. Private backyard w/deck, patio, fire pit & is ideal for a pool. 3-car garage & community Lake Norman access ramp along with day boat slips.