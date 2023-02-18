BIG price reduction and Move In Ready Now! Primary Bedroom on Main Floor and Second Primary Suite on Second floor! A brand new home built with pride by JB Construction that is sure to impress you the moment you walk through the front door, featuring real hardwood flooring, with nicely upgraded carpet in the secondary bedrooms, white cabinetry with Shaker style doors and elegant hardware, to the gray kitchen island with with granite on all counter surfaces, LED lighting, stick framed construction with no space limiting trusses in the attic, and a rocking chair front porch and a large screen porch on the back of the home, located across the street from Rock Springs Nature Park featuring walking trails and playground amenities and more, located just minutes from downtown Denver, and just a few minutes drive to the new Sherrills Ford shopping area with restaurants and easy access on Hwy 150 into Mooresville and Lincolnton areas, and close access to Hwy 16 into Charlotte or Hickory areas!