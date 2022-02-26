4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $675,000

Like New home in Killian Crossing! 3,000+ square feet, 3 car garage with polished concrete floors, Newly landscaped. 10' ceilings and 8' doors on main level. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, pot filler, farmhouse sink, large center island, double wall ovens, soft close cabinets, walk in pantry with wood shelving. Coffee bar area with floating shelving and beverage cooler. Great Room features coffered ceiling, and stacked stone fireplace. Primary Suite on main with built ins, wood flooring, large walk in closet with wood shelving, and tray ceiling. Primary Bathroom features soaking tub, frameless glass shower with rain head, vessel sinks, and quartz counters. Spacious loft and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Outdoor living area features fenced backyard, covered front porch, screened porch, or lower patio. Tons of storage space! Sonos surround sound system and security system convey. Private lot adjoins HOA property on left side. Agent is owner.