4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $669,825

Check out this proposed traditional ranch plan in the beautiful gated Harbor Oaks community. This home will feature a 2 car side load garage with Utility garage adder. Walk past the covered front porch passed the formal dining room and into the gourmet kitchen featuring separate cook top and wall oven. Home features a large master suite with Free-standing tub and Tiled Shower with his/her walk in closets. Home includes 3 additional bedrooms and French doors leading to a enlarged rear porch.

