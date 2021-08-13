 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000

This is your chance to own a custom home in a desirable Denver location with deeded boatslip. A rare find. One step inside and you will fall in love with the open floor plan, wood flooring, gourmet kitchen and custom fireplace with pebble marble and shiplap. The designer kitchen is beautifully appointed and sure to impress. White floor to ceiling custom cabinetry, granite and leathered granite countertops, spacious island open to great room. Upper level features a bonus room, bedroom and full bath! The covered porch is a "wow" element of the home overlooking the private, wooded backyard.

