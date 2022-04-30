Like new home located in the desirable Covington at Lake Norman subdivision on a private .60 acre estate sized lot with fenced in backyard, irrigation and professional installed landscape + landscape lighting. Only minutes to the boat ramp, this home with a rocking chair covered front porch has the primary bedroom on main and a total of 4 bedrooms + 3.5 bathrooms which includes a guest ensuite. Kitchen features a large granite island overlooking the family room with gas cooktop, double ovens, stainless appliances, built-in microwave + walk-in super sized pantry. Prefinished hardwood flooring throughout main, tile floors + granite tops in all bathrooms. Oversized walk-in laundry w/ owners entry / drop zone right beside garage entry. The two car, side load, garage also features a custom storage system. The home is an entertainer’s dream and the backyard doesn't disappoint either, including a fire pit w/ sitting wall, dry bar, paver patio, raised flower beds, storage shed + so much more!!
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $649,900
