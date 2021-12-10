4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $649,900

WOW! What an amazing 4 bed / 3.5 bath home! Step into the stunning entryway and enjoy the open concept of the beautiful great room and chef's kitchen. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, gas stovetop, KitchenAid appliances including double oven, and amazing built-in microwave that serves as a microwave, oven, steamer, and convection! Wet bar includes small refrigerator and it's own ice maker! Huge custom pantry next to the mudroom as you enter from one of the 2 garages! Head into the gorgeous master suite on the main floor with a huge closet! Don't forget to check out the "hidden" room under the stairs! Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms, 2 beautiful bathrooms and a loft great for an office or bonus area. Attic access is through either the pull down stairs or walk right in from the second floor access! Outside you will find a 6 zone irrigation system, French drains, picturesque landscape lighting, and an amazing deck with a custom made gazebo. Schedule your showing today!