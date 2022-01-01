 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $610,946

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $610,946

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $610,946

New construction LKN area! Enter this Craftsman Style home thru its large front porch, move past the foyer into the 2 story Great Room which opens into the Chefs Kitchen w/island and SS appliance package. Other features a 3-car garage, granite throughout and a large Owners Suite with his & hers WIC's. A Flex Room/Office is also located on the first floor. The upper floor features 3 additional bedrooms & loft area. Harbor Oaks in Denver, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert