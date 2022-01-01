4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $610,946

New construction LKN area! Enter this Craftsman Style home thru its large front porch, move past the foyer into the 2 story Great Room which opens into the Chefs Kitchen w/island and SS appliance package. Other features a 3-car garage, granite throughout and a large Owners Suite with his & hers WIC's. A Flex Room/Office is also located on the first floor. The upper floor features 3 additional bedrooms & loft area. Harbor Oaks in Denver, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte.