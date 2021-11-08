4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $601,467

 Skip to main content
New Construction LKN area! This craftsman style home features a large covered front porch, move thru the foyer into the Great Room which opens into the Chef’s Kitchen w/ granite Island & SS appliances and a huge Owners Suite and Flex room on the main level. Other features include a 3-car garage, huge WIC's, 3 additional bedrooms upstairs and a large media Center. Harbor Oaks in Denver, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte

