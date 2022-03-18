Beautiful full-brick custom-built home in a lake access community! Abundant architectural details including the arched front porch, extensive trim work, tray ceilings in several rooms, and more. High ceilings throughout (10-ft on main level, 9' on upper and 2-story foyer). Gas log fireplace in the great room. Kitchen with granite countertops and gas range. Dual-sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower in the primary bath with vaulted ceiling. Media room with wet bar on the upper level. Wonderful outdoor living space with a covered patio and an upper-level balcony overlooking the back yard. Oversized 3-car garage. HVAC new in 2020 and appliances are newer as well. Enjoy usage of the community boat ramp/dock and the deeded boat storage space that conveys with this property. Come live the good life at the lake! For more info contact the listing agent Pamela Temple, Keller Williams Realty, 704-400-6701, www.thetempleteam.com, or call The Temple Team at 704-235-3000.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $600,000
