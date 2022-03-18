 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $600,000

Beautiful full-brick custom-built home in a lake access community! Abundant architectural details including the arched front porch, extensive trim work, tray ceilings in several rooms, and more. High ceilings throughout (10-ft on main level, 9' on upper and 2-story foyer). Gas log fireplace in the great room. Kitchen with granite countertops and gas range. Dual-sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower in the primary bath with vaulted ceiling. Media room with wet bar on the upper level. Wonderful outdoor living space with a covered patio and an upper-level balcony overlooking the back yard. Oversized 3-car garage. HVAC new in 2020 and appliances are newer as well. Enjoy usage of the community boat ramp/dock and the deeded boat storage space that conveys with this property. Come live the good life at the lake! For more info contact the listing agent Pamela Temple, Keller Williams Realty, 704-400-6701, www.thetempleteam.com, or call The Temple Team at 704-235-3000.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC mother, daughter die in mobile home fire

NC mother, daughter die in mobile home fire

Dawn Michelle Bottoms and her 4-year-old daughter, Serenity Faith Gibson, died ina fire that began about 7 a.m. in Madison, N.C., according to the child's grandmother, Norma Jean Sizemore of Madison.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert