4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $599,000

Welcome to this beautiful, custom built, well-maintained home! This home boasts a large open living area with gas fireplace great for entertaining, hardwoods, ceramic tile baths, large eat-in granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry and lots of cabinet space, formal dining room. Off the kitchen you'll find a half bath, laundry and garage access. Primary bedroom on main with tray ceiling, sitting area, his and her closets, large bath with dual sinks, shower and soaking tub. Second floor boasts 3 more bedrooms, 2 full baths, a sitting area to relax and read a great book, plus a large bonus room that can also be used as a bedroom. Enjoy the beautiful yard with in-ground swimming pool. This home has amazing storage, privacy, and is conveniently located to shopping, dining and Lake Norman! Look no further, this GEM won't last long! Seller is offering a home warranty with accepted offer.