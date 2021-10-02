 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $559,115

New Construction LKN area! This craftsman style home features a large covered front porch, move thru the foyer into the Chef’s Kitchen w/ granite Island & SS appliances and the large Family Room. The Owners Suite and large master bath are just steps away. Other features include a 3-car side load garage, his & hers WIC’s and Formal Dining room. Harbor Oaks in Denver, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte

