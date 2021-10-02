 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000

Brand new construction home allowing some color selections at this time, well underway, to be completed by end of November 2021, and built to a much higher standard than tract home builds, this home will surely amaze it's new owner with quality and true pride of builder workmanship throughout by a local company who has built homes well above $1.5 million, the attention to details throughout will prove the care put into the construction here. Farmhouse sink, granite counters throughout, name brand appliances and top of the line framing materials add up to a higher standard of living! Located just across the street from the almost new Rock Springs Nature Preserve Park, friends, family both live-in and visitors will love the convenient access to play grounds and walking/nature trails, low Lincoln County taxes, and highly desirable North Lincoln Schools, this home on well over half an acre of land is unbeatable at this price! Call or Text Eric Taylor at 980-297-0141 or email at Eric.taylor@exprealty.com for more information and your private showing!

