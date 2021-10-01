Welcome to this Killian Crossing full brick beauty with a floor plan designed for entertaining and providing space for everyone. The first floor has a large great room and dining room. The kitchen is open to a lovely keeping room with a 2nd fireplace and breakfast area. The first-floor primary suite is enormous with a high ceiling, a reaing area, plus two walk-in closets and a very spacious bath that includes a separate shower and tub, two vanities, and a toilet closet. On the 2nd floor, you have two very large guest rooms plus a large bonus room with a closet and a jack and jill bath. There is a three-car garage with plenty of storage. Large backyard with plenty of room. Highly desired Rock Springs and North Lincoln Schools. Killian Crossing is a lovely neighborhood with large lots, sidewalks and in a great location with easy access to Hwy 16 and all that Sherrills Ford/Lake Norman have to offer. $10000 credit toward upgrades with appropriate offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $539,900
