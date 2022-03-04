4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $539,000

Get ready to make some wonderful memories in this super well-maintained home in Eastwind Cove. Let countless hours of fun begin out back where you have a beautiful saltwater pool, a hot tub, built-in firepit all within the fenced yard looking out over the neighborhood and Lake Norman. Inside you will find a first-floor primary, an office, formal dining room, great room, kitchen, and a morning/keeping room. It is a great layout if you love to entertain. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms and an enormous bonus room. There is granite in the kitchen and a gas stove. Plenty of room and privacy nestled in a cul de sac. Eastwind Cove is a waterfront community with it's own pool. Public Boat Launch is less than two miles. Highly desired Rock Spring and North Lincoln MS and HS. Easy commute to Charlotte, Hickory, and Mooresville.