4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $530,000

This stunning model home boasts endless designer upgrades and features 2,600 square feet of main-level living space, along with a 2nd floor bedroom, bath, & loft. The beautiful stone exterior is accented by craftsman style shutters & front porch columns. Interior designer upgrades include a shiplap accent wall and double tray ceiling in the dining room, built-in shelving and cabinetry in the family room, built-in cabinetry and wet bar in the loft, and designer light fixtures and custom paint throughout. The stunning kitchen has white cabinets, white quartz counters, a gray ceramic tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, double oven, refrigerator, and wine refrigerator in the butler’s pantry. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and large walk-in closet, and the primary bath has a large tiled shower with bench seat and separate sink areas. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered rear porch and paver patio with fire pit. This home is a must-see!