Meticulously maintained home with four generous bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The first floor offers a beautiful kitchen with a large island, double ovens, electric cooktop, granite counters, updated lighting, a large breakfast area and living room, a flex space that is currently being used as a toy room but could be an office or sitting area, and LVP throughout main level. Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and the laundry room. The sellers have made some really nice updates/finishes around the home and also added a shed and a pergola in the backyard as well as a tankless water heater. This property has no neighbors behind it for a little extra privacy. Pin Oaks is a quaint community of less than 50 homes. Desirable Rock Springs Elementary and North Lincoln High district. The sellers have taken great care of this home, your clients will not be disappointed! Click this link for a 3D walkthrough tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9akTyM1umCv