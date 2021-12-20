4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $426,000

Your dream home is waiting just for you in Denver! You’ll enjoy preparing meals in the gorgeous kitchen with sleek counters, tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, and beautiful spacious cabinetry. Entertaining is a breeze with this great floor plan complete with cozy fireplace. Relax in your primary suite, complete with a walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathroom with double sinks. Entertain on the covered back patio, perfect for barbecues. Hurry, this won’t last long!