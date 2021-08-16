4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $390,000

Almost 7 acres with a gorgeous, charming completely renovated full brick house. Brand new kitchen and baths through out with quartz and butcher block countertops, refinished wood floors, new stainless appliances. All new plumbing throughout. Two primary bedrooms with their own ensuite bathrooms on second floor. Two additional bedrooms on main level share a full bath. New HVAc in 2013 and 2021, new windows in 2013, new septic tank in 2017 and new well pump in 2020, water filtration system added in 2019. Great entertaining area with sunroom and deck. Beyond the house is a large fenced yard with picturesque mature woods behind it with creek, barn and storage sheds. Fireplace has never been used--seller does not warrant its condition. Catawba County cannot locate septic permit.