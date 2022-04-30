4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $3,300,000

Exceptional & Very Rare 2.23 Acre Waterfront Home in Gated Community! Built in 2020, the many Custom Features, Floor Plan & Amenities are masterfully designed for those seeking a Low Maintenance, Fully Automated, One-Of-A-Kind, Luxurious home. Most notably-2nd Kitchen (Scullery), 2 Laundry rooms, Steam Shower, Private Gym w/Outdoor Shower, Secured Wine Cellar w/dedicated HVAC, Automation/Security/Sound Systems by Luma & Control-4, 2-Wood Burning Fireplaces w/Gas Igniters, Automated Retractible Porch Screens & Pool Cover, Spa w/Jet Propulsion System, Feature Walls showcasing commissioned artwork by Kassandra Gray, Irrigation w/Drip Sprinkler for garden beds and outdoor plants, 2-Electric Water Heaters w/Circulation Pump, Fenced Dog Run w/Elevated Washing Station, Sealed-Conditioned Crawlspace, Conduits Incorporated into Driveway for Holiday Lighting, Insulated Smart Garage Doors, Gravel Switchback Path leading to dock, New Electric cable-style Boat Lift, Deep Water.