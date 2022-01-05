 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $2,999,999

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $2,999,999

4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $2,999,999

Exceptional private lakefront estate nestled on 4.5 acres. This masterfully constructed residence is the flagship home for Old Hickory Log Homes and is the builder's personal residence. You will feel like you are on vacation as you enter the private wooded drive through a gated entry. There are 7 garage bays (3 attached and two detached garages). All garages are heated and cooled. This luxury log home has over 8000 square feet with 4 bedrooms, a media room, billiards room, two kitchens, and views of Lake Norman from nearly every room. The grounds have a gorgeous pool area with hot tub and outdoor fireplace overlooking Lake Norman.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert