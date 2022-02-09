4 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,499,000

Stunning waterfront home in Sailview with lovely views of Lake Norman! Grab your paddle board or kayak and hop on the water! Three level custom home was built to impress. Main level features a spacious dining room, custom kitchen, breakfast room and gorgeous primary bedroom and sunny screened porch. Upper level features 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and bonus room with walk out storage space. This home was meant for entertaining! The Lower level features a Theatre room, Kitchen, Guest Bedroom, bathroom, Billard, Family Room and more storage. Enjoy time spent grilling by the pool, sitting under the covered porch or relaxing by the firepit. The Heated Saltwater pool and hot tub can be controlled by your phone. Boatslip 2A-16 is located by the community pool. 7500lb Boat Lift included! Alexa flush mount smart system throughout the home. Massive garage with cabinets and epoxy flooring. Superb cul-de-sac location. Community Pool, Tennis Courts & Playgrounds. Great Lincoln county school district.